Jeffery Lance Howell (50) joined his Heavenly Father, surrounded by family and friends on December 8, 2019. He leaves two adored daughters, Sylvia Brooke Howell and Lillian June Howell. Lance fought the effects of pancreatic cancer for more than a year. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14th at 11 A.M. at the First Baptist Church in Enterprise, AL. Reverend Ben Bowden will officiate. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 A.M. in the sanctuary. Lance was born July 27, 1969, in Dothan, AL. His early years were spent in Enterprise, interspersed with moves to Hawaii and to Manhattan, Kansas where he graduated from Manhattan High School in 1987. Lance worked for Dr. Wayne Roberts at West Gate Veterinary Hospital, then spent several years in the automobile business in Atlanta and in Enterprise. He eventually decided to start a lawn care business, having fond memories from his time working in lawn care and landscaping as a teenager. He created and operated Grasshopper Lawn Care in early 2013, always enjoying being outside and seeing the results of his efforts. In addition to Sylvia and Lillian, Lance leaves a large family including his mother and father, Dianne and Terry Brooks of Enterprise, Kenneth Howell of Opp, brother, Markus Howell (Erin) of Enterprise, sister, Kristina Howell of Vestavia, and sisters, Mary Faith Jowers (TJ), Jessica McCarty (Hal), and Mary Morgan Pierce all of Opp. Nieces and nephews include Quint Milling, Sophie Katharine Milling, Emma Grace Milling, Sarah Kate Howell, Elijah Howell, Malachi McCarty, Alli Grace McCarty, Logan McCarty, Adam McCarty, Brayden Jowers, and Katelyn Jowers. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ann Lois and F.C. Miles of Enterprise, and Reba and Fox Howell of Samson, great-grandmother, Emma Miller of Samson and his cousin, Karen Rita Cordray of Nevada, Iowa. Lance enjoyed Alabama football, cooking, hunting, music concerts, and just talking with his friends. He had a multitude of friends, all of whom he loved and who comforted him throughout his illness. They are all appreciated and treasured by Lance's family whose love cannot be expressed by mere words. He loved you all and will look forward to seeing you all in Heaven. Most of all, Lance loved his daughters and devoted himself to them from the moment they were born. He will be watching them from Heaven and will always be their most enthusiastic cheerleader. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Sam Sawyer, Dr. Andy Gammill, Kindred Hospice and the wonderful and compassionate nursing staff at Enterprise Medical Center, especially Kristina Milam Peacock and the ER nurses. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.