Jewell Louise Howell of Enterprise, AL passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was 95. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at College Avenue Church of Christ in Enterprise with Ministers Keith Ellis and George Merritt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Jewell was born January 26, 1924 to the late Nathan and Nettie Lolley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Howell; two sisters and one brother. She was a long time member of College Avenue Church of Christ. Survivors include her son, Dr. Larry Howell (Cheryl) of Enterprise, AL; grandchildren: Dr. Todd Howell (Melissa) of Birmingham, AL, Ryan Howell of Enterprise, AL and Brent Howell (Amy) of Enterprise, AL; and great-grandchildren: Hannah, Haley, Britton, Emma, William, JonRyan, Harris and EllisAnne. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp, 211 W. College Ave., Enterprise, AL 36330. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.