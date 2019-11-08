James Hutchinson 67 of Brundidge passed away recently at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday Nov. 8, 2019, 12:00 P M at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

