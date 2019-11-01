USA (Ret.) Colonel Clarence S. Ivie, Jr. of New Brockton passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Southeast Health Hospital. He was 77. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Clarence was born July 18, 1942 in Waxahachie, TX to the late Clarence and Lula Ivie, Sr. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Todd Ivie; three sisters and one brother. He had a very distinguished military career while service in the U.S. Army for 31 years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Ivie of New Brockton, AL; son Dr. Sonny Ivie (Kirsten) of South Burlington, VT; daughter, Michelle Dodd (Royce) of Black Hawk, CO; three grandchildren: Brandi McCann (George), Jeffrey Todd Ivie, Jr. and Jackson Ivie; and three great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
