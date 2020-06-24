Joanne James of Enterprise, AL passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was 76. A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend John McCrummen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until time of service. Joanne was born May 7, 1944 to the late Willard and Thelma Jackson. She is preceded in death by son-in-law, Joseph Miller. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Rex James of Enterprise; two daughters, Jaki Miller of Newville, AL and Kim Cryer (LTC Ryan Cryer) of Oklahoma City, OK; two step-daughters, Angela Parker (Stephen) of Enterprise, AL and Julie Cook (Kevin) of Rehobeth, AL; sister Christine Boykin; grandchildren: Alex Miller, Caroline Cryer, Fletcher Cryer, Katie Lapham, Stephanie Jones, Jessie Parker and Chris Parker; and great-grandchildren: Sawyer Jones, Brantley Jones and Waylon Jones. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the church of your choice in Joanne's memory. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit: www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
