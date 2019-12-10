Jerrell Dewayne Jeffcoat of Enterprise, AL passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at SE Health in Dothan. He was 77. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints with Bishop Tom Winters officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 PM until 6 PM. Mr. Jeffcoat was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Jeffcoat; two sons, Derrell Jeffcoat and Timothy Jeffcoat; his parents, Olon and Alma Kelley Jeffcoat. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 Survivors include his wife Doreen Jeffcoat, Enterprise, AL; daughters, Gwen Jay, Enterprise, AL, Sandy Jeffcoat, Newton, AL; step-daughters, Jennifer Scheetz (Scott Smith), Slocomb, AL, Natalie Neuwien (Skip), Enterprise, AL; son, John Jeffcoat, Elba, AL; step-son, Matthew Vidal, Enterprise, AL; sisters, Ellen Simmons, Kinston, AL, Linda Lucas (Ray), Opp, AL, Peggy Stack (John), Niceville, FL; brother, Dewey Jeffcoat, Birmingham, AL; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
