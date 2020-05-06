Jackie W. Jerkins, 53, of Samson went to his heavenly home May 2, 2020 following an accident at his home. Jackie was born to the late Adrean and Glenda Jerkins in Coffee County, AL on August 10, 1966. He was a 1984 graduate of New Brockton High School. He later served his community as a firefighter with the City of Enterprise until his retirement in 2008. Jackie followed his love and passion for cooking by operating a local restaurant. At the time of his passing, Jackie was employed by Green South Solutions as a truck driver, an adoration that was instilled in him at an early age by his father. Jackie was blessed with a loving family that included his wife and best friend of almost 30 years, Camellia Kilpatrick Jerkins and three beautiful girls whom he cherished, Madison and Kylee Jerkins and Morgan Jerkins Grimes. Jackie was dedicated to his faith in God, family and work. He was humble and kind and always had a willingness to help others. He is dearly missed by his loved ones who have peace knowing he is with his creator. Jackie is preceded in death by his daughter, Madison Lee Jerkins, his parents, Adrean and Glenda Jerkins and brother, Andy Jerkins. He is survived by his wife, Camellia Jerkins daughters Morgan Jerkins Grimes (Madison), Kylee Jerkins, nephews Michael (Angie) Jerkins, Cain Sellers, niece Dawn (Chase) Ezell, Aunts Margaret Riggle and Kay Curran, and a host of extended family and wonderful friends. Due to the current Covid-19 circumstance a private immediate family viewing will be Thursday May 7 at 9:00 a.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home with a graveside service at McGhee Cemetery where all extended family and friends may attend. Services will be officiated by Reverends Robert Creel and Mike Medley. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the love and support shown during this difficult time and ask for your continued prayers. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
