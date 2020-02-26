Angelita Candelaria Johns, a resident of Daleville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at a local hospital. She was 80. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Angelita was born on October 2, 1939 in Anthony, New Mexico where she would later graduate from Gadsden High School. She then moved to Alaska and worked in supply for Civil Service for 27 years. Angelita was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and American Legion. She was also a large supporter and volunteer for the Christian Mission Center in Enterprise. Angelita was known for her big heart and for always helping those in need. She was an amazing cook and loved to feed everyone and anyone. Her kitchen was always open and she with her husband, Olen, would provide meals for everyone who came to their home. She was an amazing and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Angelita is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Olen Johns; her three children, Cindy Ferguson, Phil Ferguson, and David (Sherry) Ferguson; her 8 grandchildren; her 7 great grandchildren; her 3 brothers and 1 sister; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

