Earl Johns of Chancellor passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 12:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Johns memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Mr. Johns was born on December 7, 1931 to the late Samuel Elmer and Goldia Raines Johns. Mr. Johns faithfully served his country and retired from the United States Army in 1973. Patriotism was near to his heart, which he passed down to his four sons. Following his retirement, he owned and operated a small electronics store. He also owned and operated grocery stores in Chancellor and Bellwood. He later worked at Ft. Rucker as a bus driver transporting pilots in training to various airfields. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and working in his yard and also being with family and friends. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Doll" Johns; two sons, Terry Earl Johns, and Larry Joe Johns; five brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by two sons, Michael Johns (Stephanie) of Chancellor, and Mark Johns (Cody) of Enterprise; two daughters-in-law, Cindy Johns of Chancellor and Nancy Johns of Chancellor; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Gertrude "Sis" Doyle of Greenfield, IN. whwfuneralhome.com
