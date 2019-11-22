Beulah Mae Johnson, 92, of Enterprise passed away recently at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Daleville Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 22, 2019, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.

