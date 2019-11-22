Beulah Mae Johnson, 92, of Enterprise passed away recently at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Daleville Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 22, 2019, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.