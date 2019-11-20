Mary Alice Johnson of Enterprise, AL passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was 81. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Mrs. Johnson was born July 28, 1938 to the late Jacob and Alice Bealke. She was a patriotic military wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John W. Johnson; daughter, Denise Meacham (Dwayne) of Sharpsburg, GA; son, Eric Johnson (Kelly) of New Orleans, LA; sisters, Gretchen Bacon of Bradenton, FL and Betsy Shanafelt (Michael) of Oregon; and four grandchildren: Morgan, Sarah, Winston and Tillman.
