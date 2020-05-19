Michael (Van) Johnson of Elba, AL passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was 61. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Woodland Grove Family Life Center in New Brockton, Alabama with Reverend Ken English and Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Grove cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home, Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Van was born September 28, 1958 in Opp, Alabama. He was a member of Woodland Grove Baptist Church and loved the Lord. His other passion was sports, especially the Elba Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Family and friends were important to him and he always was there to support them when he could, he was always everyone's Biggest Fan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mattie Lou Johnson and Jessie and Bessie Trawick. He is survived by his parents, J. L. and Nellie Johnson of Elba, AL; brothers, Greg (Tracy) Johnson of Enterprise, AL, Glen Johnson (Kerry) Johnson of Elba, AL, Bob Johnson (Tara) of Elba, AL, Jason Johnson (Shelia) of Elba, AL; sister, Susan Hudson (Troy)of Elba, AL; brother, Wesley Johnson (Brandi) of Elba, AL and nieces and nephews, Ryan, Austin (Madison), Chance, Taylor, Blake, Blaine, Byron, Jace, Brayden, Brady, Cole, Shaylee and Marigrace. He was loved and cared for by many including his Aunt Jenelle and Uncle Bill Boland and special friends Mark, Mike, Johnny, Donnie and Scotty. The family would like to thank the staff of Elba Nursing Home and Rehab for their care. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to: Woodland Grove cemetery fund, P. O. Box 681, Elba, AL 36323. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
