Steve Johnson, 61, of Level Plains passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 11:00 AM at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Bellwood Rd. Enterprise, AL. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday July 19, 2019 11:00 A M to 6:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

