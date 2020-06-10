Tyrone Johnson of Chancellor died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 50. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 13,2020, at 11:00 am from Sylverine Baptist Church Cemetery in Bellwood with Rev. Lewis Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Geneva Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm.

