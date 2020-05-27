Ronald Allen Jones, Sr., of Enterprise, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 90. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until time of service. Ron was born December 26, 1929 to the late Allen C. and Mary O. Jones in Boston, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Kearney; daughters, Helen Theresa Jones Ellison and Marie Anne Edginton; and sons, Stephen Thomas Jones and Matthew Nelson Jones. He enlisted in the Army on July 23, 1951 and attained the rank of sergeant before becoming a commissioned officer. Ron served more than 26 years on active duty and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. His military honors include: The Bronze Star Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Master Army Aviator Badge, National Defense Service Medal (1 Oak Cluster), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal (Number 5), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm (1st Aviation Brigade), Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Cluster), Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and Legion of Merit. Ron was stationed in many places with the Army, including overseas tours, before retiring and settling down in Enterprise in 1973. Community minded he served as President of the Pea River Historical & Genealogical Society and was involved in the restoration of the train depot; he was Chairman of the Board for the Christian Mission for 30 years, served as President of the Civitan Club and Commissioner of The Boy Scouts of America. Ron was an active member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise where he had served as President of the Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer, CCD Teacher, De Colores Team Leader and was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Velma Jones of Enterprise; eight children: Ronald A. Jones, Jr. (Dia) of Enterprise, AL, Robert J. Jones (Mija) of Glendale, AZ, Richard J. Jones (Patti) of Lafayette, LA, Michael C. Jones (Zulma) of Houston, TX; Nancy L. Jones (Mary Ellen) of Bulverde, TX; Mark P. Jones (Janet) of Anderson, SC, Teresa L. Jones Hartline (Julie) of Atlantic Beach, Kenneth P. Jones (Donna) of Plant City, FL; sister, Neila M. Brenke of Tucson, AZ; 32 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
