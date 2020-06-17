Celeste Dominey Kelley, 87, formerly of Enterprise, Alabama, died June 16, 2020 in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born November 25, 1932 in Barbour County, Alabama to Marvin Martin and Evie Shirah Dominey. She was a graduate of the University of Montevallo and the University of Alabama. Mrs. Kelley retired as a Home Economics teacher from Enterprise High School and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Enterprise. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 pm at Meadowlawn Cemetery, with Searcy Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at Searcy Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 pm prior to the funeral. She is survived by her daughter Kay Rye (Will) and three grandsons, Logan, Garrett, and Joshua Rye, all of Clarksville, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her husband Gil Kelley. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.