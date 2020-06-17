Celeste Dominey Kelley, 87, formerly of Enterprise, Alabama, died June 16, 2020 in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born November 25, 1932 in Barbour County, Alabama to Marvin Martin and Evie Shirah Dominey. She was a graduate of the University of Montevallo and the University of Alabama. Mrs. Kelley retired as a Home Economics teacher from Enterprise High School and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Enterprise. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 pm at Meadowlawn Cemetery, with Searcy Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at Searcy Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 pm prior to the funeral. She is survived by her daughter Kay Rye (Will) and three grandsons, Logan, Garrett, and Joshua Rye, all of Clarksville, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her husband Gil Kelley. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Celeste Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries