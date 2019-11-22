Nathaniel Kemmerlin, 50, of Enterprise passed away recently at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held Sunday November 24, 2019, 1:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Geneva, AL. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
