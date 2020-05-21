Danyell Dvon King of Geneva died at his residence recently. He was 43. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. from Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva with Elder Willie F. Lett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery with Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Danyell King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries