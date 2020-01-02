Jo Helen (Granny) Kirkland, age 77, of Shiloh Community, passed away, Monday, December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Sonny Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, 1931 E. Park Ave., Enterprise, AL. This is an organization that Granny assisted with each year around Veterans Day at Shiloh Kennels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirkland, daughter and son-in-law, Robbie Kirkland Becker and Gerald Becker, brothers, Mickey, Mike, Robert and Gerald Brooks and a sister, Christine Becker. Survivors include a daughter, Sherrie Yelverton (Steve) Andalusia; two granddaughters, Haley Elizabeth Kirkland (Clint) Elba, AL; Codie Boyett (Gabe) Rehobeth, AL; grandson, Tyler Yelverton, Clanton, AL; great-granddaughter, Rylee Kate Bradshaw, Elba, AL; two sisters, Terri Brooks, Enterprise, AL, Betty Wheeler, Enterprise, AL and, by God given, grandchildren, Jessica and Jeff Larson; great-grandchildren, Alanah, Micah, Chloe and Jameson. Helen was known to everyone as "Granny" and loved all just as her own. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Kirkland, Jo Helen (Granny)
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Jan 3
Commital Service immediately following
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
3706 Highway 51
Enterprise, AL 36330
