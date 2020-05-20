Theodore Kirkland of Chancellor, AL passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was 83 years of age. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Rev. Royce Morrow officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Mr. Kirkland was born in Coffee County, AL on May 31, 1936 to the late Perry Lee and Mollie Hutto Kirkland. Mr. Kirkland loved all animals and was also an accomplished electrician. He was great at fixing any kind of plumbing as well. He attended Chancellor Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ruth Kirkland; one grandson, Kevin Kirkland; and one brother, Robert Kirkland. He is survived by one daughter, Debbie McCoy (Freddy) of Geneva; one son, Ken Kirkland (Rhoda) of Enterprise; three grandchildren, Ken Kirkland (Savanna) of Enterprise, Tammy Quattlebaum of Geneva, and Keith Kirkland (Somer) of New Brockton; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Ellenburg of Enterprise. www.whwfuneralhome.com
