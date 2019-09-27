Thelma Knight, Jr. (T.K.) of Enterprise, AL passed away on September 24, 2019. He was 79. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at College Avenue Church of Christ in Enterprise with Earl Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Thelma was born September 13, 1940 to the late Thelman and Augustine Knight, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy R. Williams Knight and brothers, Charles and Lawrence Knight. He retired from Dyncorp and Sikorsky of Daleville, AL and Cobra of Atlanta, GA. He was a Bronze Star recipient and awarded the Silver Service Star during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Southside Church of Christ Enterprise. He is survived by his children: Patricia Dawson (Earl) of Daleville, AL; Dorthinia Moran (William) of Huntsville, AL, Wilbur Knight of Daleville, AL, Elizabeth Knight of Enterprise, AL, Altomese Knight of Enterprise, AL, Felix Knight (Brenda) of Huntsville, AL and Vanessa Knight of Enterprise, AL; Aunt, Ruby Daniels (Dan) of Natchez, MS; best friend for over 50 years, CSM Andrew Rivers of Enterprise, AL; brothers, Joe Knight (Geraldine) of Doloroso, MS and John Knight (Ella) of Natchez, MS; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
