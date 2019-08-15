Isaac Laster 62 of Elba passed away recently at Opp Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Isaac Laster 62 of Elba passed away recently at Opp Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.