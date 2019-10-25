Fredrick Laron Lee of Geneva died recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, from St. Roberta Church Of God In Christ in Geneva with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Coffee Springs.
