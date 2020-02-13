1SG (Ret) William "Bill" Lee of Dothan, AL passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was 80. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Bradley Rushing officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Bill was born June 16, 1939 to the late Norman and Bessie Lee. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Scott Lee and sister, Norma O'Beirne. He served in the military for over 20 years where he fought in the Vietnam and Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. He was a Master Mason and member at Jubilee Lodge, a lifetime member of the Daleville VFW and an avid Auburn fan. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Faye Smith-Lee of Dothan, AL; daughter, Diana Denise "Dee Dee" Lee Thomas (Phillip) of Enterprise, AL; son, Michael Kevin Lee of Enterprise, AL; step-son, Corey F. Reynolds (Rachel) of Woodstock, GA; and grandchildren: Kyle Powers, Seth Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Hannah, Lydia, Elizabeth, Mary, Timothy and Moses Reynolds. The family would like to express a special thank you to SouthernCare Hospice of Dothan. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

