1SG (Ret) William "Bill" Lee of Dothan, AL passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was 80. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Bradley Rushing officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Bill was born June 16, 1939 to the late Norman and Bessie Lee. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Scott Lee and sister, Norma O'Beirne. He served in the military for over 20 years where he fought in the Vietnam and Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. He was a Master Mason and member at Jubilee Lodge, a lifetime member of the Daleville VFW and an avid Auburn fan. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Faye Smith-Lee of Dothan, AL; daughter, Diana Denise "Dee Dee" Lee Thomas (Phillip) of Enterprise, AL; son, Michael Kevin Lee of Enterprise, AL; step-son, Corey F. Reynolds (Rachel) of Woodstock, GA; and grandchildren: Kyle Powers, Seth Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Hannah, Lydia, Elizabeth, Mary, Timothy and Moses Reynolds. The family would like to express a special thank you to SouthernCare Hospice of Dothan. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Developer plans to demolish Pizza Kastle, build four-story hotel five years after similar plans failed
-
Dothan man accused of raping underage girl
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.