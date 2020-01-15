Diana Kaye "Foley" Lenett of Daleville passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was 69. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Vineyard Church in Dothan, AL with Pastor Lyle Peluso officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Family will receive at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Diana was born May 29, 1950 to the late Elva and Thelma Foley in Daybrook, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Orville E. "Bud" Foley, Robert L. Foley, Raymond "Punk" Foley and James L. Foley; sisters, Norma J. Clark and Ruby E. Mugrage. Diana's father passed away in February before she was born and her mother raised her and her eight siblings in rural West Virginia. She was a hard working woman, at some point in the 1990's working the early shift at Hardee's in Daleville, AL, making frames for the frame shop in Daleville, AL and cashiering at the Fort Rucker Commissary. She continued to work at the frame shop after her and her husband, John, were married. She was a member of Vineyard Church in Dothan, AL. She and John lived in Enterprise since their marriage in June 2002. She was a very compassionate, caring and loving individual. She was generous to a fault with others and loved by most who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, John W. Lenett; son, Glendon F. Adams, Jr.; brother, Wayne E. Foley and sister, L. Imogene Harkins. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
