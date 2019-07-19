Lula Mae Lett of Geneva died July 11, 2019 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. She was 58 years old. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20th at 3PM at St. Johns Baptist Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery with Wiregrass Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Friday night, July 19th, at the funeral home from 6 to 8PM.
