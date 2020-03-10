George Lindsey, 58, of Opp passed away recently in Andalusia, AL. Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church of Opp. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday March 9, 2020, 6:00 P M to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of George Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries