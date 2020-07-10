Louise Lindsey, 87, of Opp passed away recently at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday July 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

