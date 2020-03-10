Ray Lolley, of Chancellor, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. He was 64. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Rev. Donnie Earles officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until service time. Ray was born July 8, 1955 to the late Major and Myrtice Lolley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Rachel Lolley; children, Emma Lou Lolley, April Cooper (Shawn Wilson), Jimmy Cooper and Conway Cooper; sister, Betty Lolley Creamer; 8 grandchildren and several nieces. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ray Lolley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Funeral Service begins.

