Edna Cathryn Lyle of Enterprise, Alabama passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was 89. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Reverend John McCrummen officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Edna was born June 26, 1930 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Hubert and Thelma Newsom. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ray Lyle of Enterprise, AL; daughters: Diann Kruse (Steven) of Enterprise, AL, Glenda Ann Dudley (Don) of Virginia and Kathy Borland (Comer), Enterprise, AL; siblings: Sara Holland, Clayton Newsom (Mazie) and Dorothy Peoples Hanson all of Enterprise, AL; grandchildren: Laura Blanks, Marcus Coppella, Jonathan Coppella, Tyler Dudley, Trent Dudley and Trevor Dudley, great-grandchild, Maddie Birge. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
