Laura Jane Corbitt Mack, 83, of Elba, Alabama passed away on Monday, October 28th at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama due to complications from cancer. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 22 years Michael Emory Corbitt, Sr.; her second husband of 21 years, JC Mack; her parents, Mary Ella and Stephen Emmett Rowe; and her brothers Bobby and Richard Adams Rowe. Jane was lovingly known by her family as Mama Jane, MJ, and Granny. She will be remembered by her children Jennifer Presley (Stephen), Christy Lux (Joseph), Michael Corbitt (Lauren), Kenneth Mack (Connie), Paul Mack, Jerry Mack (Regina), John Mack (Mary), Keith Mack (Dana); 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Jane loved her family more than anything in the world. The only thing she loved more was God. She was happiest when she was around her family, laughing and carrying on. She always had a stash of smarties and peanut M&Ms in case of emergencies. She enjoyed playing games and did not let her love for you get in the way of winning. She loved all animals and we joke that she will be known as "the cat lady" in heaven. Our dogs Bubbles, Patton and Sidney never left the dinner table without a few special treats. Jane's entire career was in nursing, always serving others with selflessness and compassion. She was a true woman of God and the most precious gift she gave her children was faith. We can't imagine life without her but know we will see her again one day. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hayes Funeral Home, 431 Davis Street, Elba, Alabama. Visitation will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The funeral will begin at 11:00 am with minister Greg Hanchey officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Cemetery, 813 W Commerce Street, Greenville, Alabama (across the street from Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home). Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Liberty Church of Christ (Building Fund), PO Box 404, Elba, Alabama 36323. Hayes Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
