James F. Martin, Jr., 77, of Enterprise, AL passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020, at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Matthew Jordan will be officiating, with Searcy Funeral home and Crematory directing. A Celebration of Life will be held, at a later date. Survivors include: daughter, Deborah Owens, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, James F. (Trey) Martin III (Kathy), Enterprise, AL, and Dr. Tony Martin (Christy), Chandler, AZ; 8 grand-children; and 3 sisters Mary Helen Cotter (Ross), Enterprise, AL, Nancy Dyar, Knoxville, TN, Virginia Sawyer (Ed), Enterprise, AL, and many nieces and nephews all over the country that he cherished. Jimmy served for many years as a Director for First South Farm Credit and as Trustee for Covington Electric Coop. He was a staunch advocate for farming, rural America, and his local community. He loved Jesus and had a great life with many friends. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.