James F. Martin, Jr., 77, of Enterprise, AL passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020, at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Matthew Jordan will be officiating, with Searcy Funeral home and Crematory directing. A Celebration of Life will be held, at a later date. Survivors include: daughter, Deborah Owens, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, James F. (Trey) Martin III (Kathy), Enterprise, AL, and Dr. Tony Martin (Christy), Chandler, AZ; 8 grand-children; and 3 sisters Mary Helen Cotter (Ross), Enterprise, AL, Nancy Dyar, Knoxville, TN, Virginia Sawyer (Ed), Enterprise, AL, and many nieces and nephews all over the country that he cherished. Jimmy served for many years as a Director for First South Farm Credit and as Trustee for Covington Electric Coop. He was a staunch advocate for farming, rural America, and his local community. He loved Jesus and had a great life with many friends. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. www.searcyfuneralhome.com

