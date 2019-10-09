Zacchaeus Martin, Sr. (Zackie) of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was 68. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lee Street Baptist Church in Enterprise, AL with Reverend Danny Bynum and Reverend Larry Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Zacchaeus was born March 3, 1951 to the late Ralph and Velma Martin. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Martin. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid Alabama fan. He loved the Lord and was blessed with the talent of singing. Survivors include his daughter, Heather Roberts (Jeremy) of Kinsey, AL; son Zacchaeus Martin, Jr. (Sarah) of Dothan, AL; sisters, Ralphine George of Dothan, AL and Pat Anderson of New Brockton, AL; two grandchildren, Caiden and Kara Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
