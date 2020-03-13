Bobby Mathews, 57, of Opp passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14, 2020, 1:00 PM at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Harden St. Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday March 13, 2020, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
