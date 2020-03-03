Gene O. McCarty, 79, of Enterprise passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 3, 2020, 12:00 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Gene McCarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries