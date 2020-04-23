Deacon Jerry S. McClain of Geneva passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 16 2020, at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. He was 81. He was educated in Geneva Schools. He was a veteran if the U.S. Army. He serves on the Geneva Water & Sewer Board, will Jenkins Community Center Board, MLK Jr. Committee, Forest Hill Cemetery Committee, Geneva Poll Worker. He was a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of Deacons. He and Mrs. McClain were co-owners of McClain Vault Company and Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva with Rev. W. M. Daniels officiating. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Maggie L. McClain, two daughters, Wanda Threat and Olivia Stacy; One sister, Lizzie Pearl Pendelton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three-brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special fried (like a son) Superintendent Rufus Lee, and his church at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
