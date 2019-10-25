Dewey Glen McDaniel, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. McDaniel was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Jean "Toots" McDaniel and his parents, Robert Odell and Mary Laura McDaniel. Survivors include his son, Mike McDaniel (Christy) New Brockton, AL; brothers, Rodney McDaniel; Tom Ed McDaniel (Pat); sister, Sarah Stone, all of Enterprise, AL; two grandchildren, Molly and Cole McDaniel. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries