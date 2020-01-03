Doris (Memaw) McKinnon, age 83, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Joel Snell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 2:30 P.M. on Friday. Mrs. McKinnon was preceded in death by her husband, Billy McKinnon, a son, Billy Wayne McKinnon, her parents, Dewey and Lonie Bell McIntosh, sisters, Joyce Ogburn, June Jackson and Janice Bailey, a brother, Bobby McIntosh. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Sellers (Don), Wicksburg, AL; grandchildren, Jason Mercer, Chancellor, AL; Mandy Norris (Bryan) Enterprise, AL; great-grandchildren, Hunter Mercer (Nickole) Enterprise, AL; Maddie Norris, Enterprise, AL; sister, Elaine Money (Charles), Columbus, GA; brother, Lennard McIntosh (Ruby) Elba, AL; sister-in-law, Jo Ann McIntosh, Columbus, GA. www.searcyfuneralhome.com

