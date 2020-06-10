Kenneth McLendon of New Brockton passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was 62. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am with at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Kenneth was born July 21, 1957 to the late Joe and Elouise McLendon. He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing. He was a great father and grand dad, a strong believer in the Lord and never met a stranger. He is survived by sons, Kenneth Paul McLendon, Brandon McLendon (Alisha) and Christopher McLendon (Savanna) all of Jack, AL; brother, Wilbur McLendon (Charlotte) of Jack, AL; and grandchildren: Braedon, Jaleigh, Hadley, Adon, Jenna, Nathaniel, Austin, Jayden and Danlei. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
