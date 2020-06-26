Landon McMath, 6, of Montgomery passed away recently at The Children's Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Enterprise Civic Center. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday June 26, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Landon McMath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

