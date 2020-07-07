Louise M. McMichael passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 97 in Rogers, AR. She was born June 25, 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Thomas Allen Mason and Lorena Conn Mason. She is preceded in death by her husband, MAJ Jack S. McMichael. Together, they shared 29 years of service in the US Army in Germany and the continental United States. Jack and Louise were long-time residents of Enterprise, AL and former members of the Lee Street Baptist Church. Louise lived her last 11 years at the Innisfree Senior Living facility in Rogers, AR. She is survived by her four children: Rick S. McMichael of Duncanville, Texas; Scott R. McMichael of Newport News, Virginia; Dana L. McMichael of Austin, Texas; and Cindy Sigmon of Rogers, Arkansas. She was further blessed with seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held by J. C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, Georgia, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 9 July. www.harwellfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louise McMichael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries