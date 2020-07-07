Louise M. McMichael passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 97 in Rogers, AR. She was born June 25, 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Thomas Allen Mason and Lorena Conn Mason. She is preceded in death by her husband, MAJ Jack S. McMichael. Together, they shared 29 years of service in the US Army in Germany and the continental United States. Jack and Louise were long-time residents of Enterprise, AL and former members of the Lee Street Baptist Church. Louise lived her last 11 years at the Innisfree Senior Living facility in Rogers, AR. She is survived by her four children: Rick S. McMichael of Duncanville, Texas; Scott R. McMichael of Newport News, Virginia; Dana L. McMichael of Austin, Texas; and Cindy Sigmon of Rogers, Arkansas. She was further blessed with seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held by J. C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, Georgia, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 9 July. www.harwellfuneralhome.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Enterprise City Schools announces 2020-2021 schedule
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.