Jewel McMonagle of Enterprise, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was 94. A Memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. Jewel was born July 20, 1925 to the late Austin and Melissa Rhea. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph McMonagle; five brothers and four sisters. Her favorite past time was quilting. She was a member of the Sewing Group of Hillcrest Baptist Church where they handmade many quilts for wounded warriors. She loved CC's Pizza and enjoyed traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her sons, Ronald James McMonagle (Earnestine) of New Brockton and Donald Ray McMonagle (Janyce) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Paul McMonagle, Heather McMonagle, and Kelsey McMonagle; and great-granchildren, Megan and Lydia McMonagle. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
