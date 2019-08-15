Theresia Wade McNabb 58 of Elba passed away recently at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held Friday August 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday August 15, 2019, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

