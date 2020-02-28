Versia Mcrae, 78, of Enterprise passed away recently at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday February 28, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Versia Mcrae as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

