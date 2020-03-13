LaVern (Mike) Michal, age 86, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Medical Center Enterprise. A visitation for Mr. Michal will be held on Saturday, March 14th, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. Mr. Michal will be interred alongside his wife in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. He had a great love for family, especially his beloved wife, Kathy, who preceded him in death. He was fiercely protective of her up to her last days. He was an Army aviator who served two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Europe. He was an instructor pilot, loved by his students, and known for his memorable statements such as "Up is North", "Words Mean Something", and "You're doing good; you're just not passing." However, some of his proudest times of service was when he flew flight rescue during natural disasters in the United States. He was also one of those people who could fix anything, similar to McGyver, and his home includes many of his clever projects. Survivors include his daughters, Susan Renee Clark (husband, Mark Clark) Enterprise, AL; Theressa Morse, Enterprise, AL; son, Keith Alan Michal (wife, Gwen Michal) Kingsland, TX; brother, David Michal, Flagler, CO; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
-
Houston County man could receive early release
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.