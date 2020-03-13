LaVern (Mike) Michal, age 86, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Medical Center Enterprise. A visitation for Mr. Michal will be held on Saturday, March 14th, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. Mr. Michal will be interred alongside his wife in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. He had a great love for family, especially his beloved wife, Kathy, who preceded him in death. He was fiercely protective of her up to her last days. He was an Army aviator who served two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Europe. He was an instructor pilot, loved by his students, and known for his memorable statements such as "Up is North", "Words Mean Something", and "You're doing good; you're just not passing." However, some of his proudest times of service was when he flew flight rescue during natural disasters in the United States. He was also one of those people who could fix anything, similar to McGyver, and his home includes many of his clever projects. Survivors include his daughters, Susan Renee Clark (husband, Mark Clark) Enterprise, AL; Theressa Morse, Enterprise, AL; son, Keith Alan Michal (wife, Gwen Michal) Kingsland, TX; brother, David Michal, Flagler, CO; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
