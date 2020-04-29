Vanessa Millard, age 28, of New Brockton, AL, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Vanessa graduated from Enterprise High School and continued her education at Troy University. She received her Bachelors of Arts Degree in English. She was a very creative soul and loved the arts. Survivors include her parents, Chris and Anja Millard, New Brockton, AL; sister, Sarah Millard, New Brockton; cousins, Jennifer Croft, Lake City, FL; Sandra Mehler, Germany; her grandmother, Linda Dianne Millard, Garden Grove, CA; aunts, Regina Croft (Ronald) Lake City, FL; Linda Millard Tulis (Andy) Riverside, CA; Sheila Millard, Riverside, CA; uncle, Frank Millard III, Riverside, CA. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
