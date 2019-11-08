Roy Miller of Enterprise, AL passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. He was 92. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of New Brockton with Rev. Nate Sims and Rev. Kerry Mitchell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in New Brockton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6 PM. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, Willie K. and Frances Miller of Sevierville, TN; a sister, Kate Newman (James) of Hendersonville, NC; 3 brothers, Clifford Miller, Elbert Miller, Ralph Miller, Kodiak, TN. Survivors include his faithful wife of 60 years, Betty S. Miller, New Brockton, AL; two daughters, Debra Miller Gilbert (Donnie), New Brockton, AL, Susan Miller McAllister (James), Dothan, AL; son, William E. Miller (Cecilia), Wetumpka, AL; 5 grandchildren, Kristy Milton (Chris), Pike Road, AL, Carolyn Jones (Kris), Pike Road, AL, Jeffery Miller, Dothan, AL, Hunter Gilbert, New Brockton, AL, Landen McAllister, Dothan, AL; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Maudella Catlett (Reece), Sevierville, TN, Ina Wright (Burl), Sevierville, TN. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
