Grace Fleenor Morrell of Enterprise passed away on October 15, 2019. She was 92. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a graveside service at Meadowlawn Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Roger Lee officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nona Fleenor; her husband, Jack Morrell and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Samuel Eugene Hunter (Vickie) of Enterprise, AL and Jackie Lee Hunter (Rhonda Jane) of Bronson, FL; grandchildren, Christopher Hunter (Nikki), Michael Hunter (Toni), Regina Hunter and Jackie Dianne Tillman (Audie); and nine great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
