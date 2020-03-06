Richard Lee Mullins (Dick) was born July 14, 1940 in Selma, Alabama. He was reared in Enterprise, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents Zona Martin Mullins and Leslie Edward Mullins and by his sister Karen Mullins Wooley (Wilson). He is survived by his siblings, sister Sandra Mullins Davis (Bill), brothers Leslie Edward Mullins, Jr. (Ed) (Penny) and Patrick Benjamin Mullins, his wife of 53 years, Jean Littleton Mullins, son Dr. Richard Lee Mullins, Jr. (Dickie), his daughters Lee Mullins Pentchev and Jeannie Mullins Morton (Joel) and his four grandchildren Zona Lee Pentchev (Zoe), Ivan Plamenov Pentchev, Milla Littleton Morton and Lane Lavender Morton. Dick was an outstanding high school athlete. In his senior year he won the 880 yard run, setting the state record. He made All State in the Montgomery Advertiser in AA football and, years later, was voted Enterprise's best quarterback of all time with the award being presented to him by Joe Namath. Though he loved all sports, his greatest love was basketball. His team lost the AA state championship game his senior year, which happens to be one of his best stories in the book that he and his brother Ed wrote, Southern Brothers. After not having his athletic abilities appreciated at Alabama, he transferred to Auburn University after his freshman year (his father's Alma Mater) where he was a faithful alum and a devoted brother of Sigma Nu Fraternity. In 1989, he spearheaded the rebuild of the fraternity's house - driving fundraising, overseeing design and the building's construction - a six year investment. On June 20, 2019 he received a commendation from the High Council of Sigma Nu for upholding the traditions and honor of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Dick graduated from Auburn University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He worked for Dupont in Nashville and DM Wetherly in Atlanta. While working in Atlanta, he matriculated at Emory University School of Law (at night) and obtained a Juris Doctor degree in 1970. Not wanting to rear his family in Atlanta, he looked for and found a practice in Griffin where they set their roots the fall of that year. In 1976, Dick became a city commissioner and in 1979 he was elected as mayor. In 1980, his vote brought Griffin its first black mayor, the late Raymond Head. Eventually, he formed his own law practice, Mullins and Whalen from which he retired in 2014. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, his love bluegrass and true country music, his unparalleled gift of storytelling and his prowess in the "over 35" men's basketball games (according to him). Griffin gave him a life he loved and friends he adored and cherished. Dick's service and burial will be at his beloved St. George's Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am with a reception to follow which will also be held at the church. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may make them to the St. George's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Richard Lee Mullins (Dick) by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
