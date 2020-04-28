Gerard F. Murphy, Sr., age 89, of Enterprise, Alabama passed away April 26, 2020. He was born in Amawalk, New York on June 1, 1930 to his parents, John James Murphy Sr. and Estelle Plitnick Murphy. Gerard loved flying, golfing, water and snow skiing and boating. He loved to travel, especially cruising and was the inventor of many useless items! Gerard was a member of the Full Gospel Business Men; and the Parish Council St. Rose, in Newtown, Connecticut. Gerard is survived by his loving wife, Gertrude Murphy; son and daughter-in-law, Gerry and Cheryl Murphy; grandson, Stephen Murphy, all of Enterprise, Alabama; granddaughter, Courtney Murphy; great grandson, Bryson Gay, both of Freeport, Florida; sister, Marlene Taber of Franklin, North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by daughter, Karen Ann; his parents, John James Murphy Sr., and Estelle Plitnick Murphy; and his brother, John J. Murphy, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
